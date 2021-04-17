Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The DC vs PBKS clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams head into the game on the back of some poor results and will be aiming to bounce back. Ahead of the match, we bring you the weather in Mumbai and how the pitch will behave for DC vs PBKS clash. DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings.

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings were disappointing in their previous IPL 2021 after impressing in their respective season openers and will be aiming to get back to winning ways at the expense of the other. The two sides are aiming for their first-ever IPL title and the ability to bounce back from defeat will display their credentials.

Mumbai Weather

Mumbai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Mumbai on April 18, 2021 (Sunday) is expected to be around the late 20 degrees and early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies will remain clear during the time of the match and there are no chances of rain so we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

Wankhede Pitch Report

The strip at Mumbai has traditionally been a batting paradise but in the past few games teams have struggled to put on huge scores on the board. The pacers have got a lot of help from the surface and the pitch could behave in the same manner for DC vs OBKS clash. Team fielding first will fancy themselves of chasing the score given the recent trend and the dew factor coming into play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).