The ‘Dead Ball’ clause of DRS was under scrutiny during the 2nd One-Day International between India and England at the MCA Stadium in Pune, when Rishabh Pant was denied runs after being initially given out by the umpire which was then overturned after a successful review by the wicket-keeper batsman. Rishabh Pant eventually went on to score 77 runs off 40 deliveries in the game leading the hosts to a score of 336 runs. What is Soft Signal by Umpire? Cricket Fraternity Debate Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar’s Dismissal in IND vs ENG 4th T20I Match.

The incident occurred in the 40th over f India’s innings when Rishabh Pant was adjudged LBW by umpire Virender Sharma as the ball raced to the boundary line. However, the decision was overturned when on review the TV umpire saw a clear knick off the wicket-keeper’s bat. But the Indian batsman wasn’t awarded the four runs as the delivery was declared as a ‘dead ball’ as per the rulebook.

This decision has caused a stir on social media as fans believe that the rule is unjust towards the batsmen as they are robbed of runs due to a mistake by the umpire. Many have come forwards asked for ICC (International Cricket Council) to change the rule or at least tweak it to some extent.

The ‘Dead Ball’ rule as described by Clause 3.7 of Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions, which deals with DRS states: ‘If following a player review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made.’

‘The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally,’ it states further.

