The ‘Dead Ball’ clause of DRS was under scrutiny during the 2nd One-Day International between India and England at the MCA Stadium in Pune, when Rishabh Pant was denied runs after being initially given out by the umpire which was then overturned after a successful review by the wicket-keeper batsman. Rishabh Pant eventually went on to score 77 runs off 40 deliveries in the game leading the hosts to a score of 336 runs. What is Soft Signal by Umpire? Cricket Fraternity Debate Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar’s Dismissal in IND vs ENG 4th T20I Match.

The incident occurred in the 40th over f India’s innings when Rishabh Pant was adjudged LBW by umpire Virender Sharma as the ball raced to the boundary line. However, the decision was overturned when on review the TV umpire saw a clear knick off the wicket-keeper’s bat. But the Indian batsman wasn’t awarded the four runs as the delivery was declared as a ‘dead ball’ as per the rulebook.

This decision has caused a stir on social media as fans believe that the rule is unjust towards the batsmen as they are robbed of runs due to a mistake by the umpire. Many have come forwards asked for ICC (International Cricket Council) to change the rule or at least tweak it to some extent.

Umpire's mistake . 4 runs robbed for team and Pant . How can they call it as dead ball , bit of inside edge and gone for boundary #badrules . — Goutham (@thisis_Goutham_) March 26, 2021

So, Pant lost on 4 runs because of a glaring umpiring error. Repeating this for 101010364th time—what if this happened on the final ball of the World Cup final with the batting team needing 2 to win??? Socho Socho.... #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2021

One of those rules that needs to be changed asap. Imagine happening this in a closely fought World Cup Semi-Final or Final. DRS finds that the batsman nicked a boundary but the team is not getting 4 runs cos the umpire had mistakenly given it out. Absurd. #IndvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 26, 2021

Pant given out but the ball has hit his bat and it is a boundary. Since the umpire has given out the ball becomes dead. So there are no runs scored off that delivery. Something that needs to be discussed #INDvENG — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 26, 2021

Rishab Pant denied a boundary just because the umpire thought he was LBW and gave him out. Ridiculous rule about it being a dead ball even if the umpire's decision is overturned. Needs to change. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 26, 2021

The ‘Dead Ball’ rule as described by Clause 3.7 of Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions, which deals with DRS states: ‘If following a player review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made.’

‘The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally,’ it states further.

