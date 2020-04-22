Delhi and District Cricket Association Secretary Vinod Tihara Was Arrested by DRI Wing of Noida on March 17: SSP Meerut

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

New Delhi, April 22: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Vinod Tihara has been missing for the last one month and while those close to him have cited that he showed symptoms of coronavirus and went into self-isolation, it has come to the fore that he is currently in Meerut jail after being picked up in Noida on March 17.

"A Delhi resident named Vinod Tihara was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) wing of Noida on March 17 on allegations of violations of GST norms and is currently in Meerut jail," SSP Meerut, Ajay Sahni, told reporters.

Speaking to IANS, a senior DDCA official said that while the picture painted was that of Tihara being in Aerocity after showing symptoms of coronavirus, the reality was that he was in jail.

"Tihara was arrested on March 17 in Noida and is currently in Meerut jail while we were told that he has symptoms of corona so he is in isolation," the official said.

Earlier, a DDCA official had said that Tihara had been away from the scene because he had signs which were symptomatic of the virus and even though he has recovered fully, he wishes to continue his self-isolation for a little longer.

"Yes, he has been away for a bit as he had shown signs of COVID-19 and went into self-isolation in Aerocity. While he has recovered fully and is fit, he wants to continue the isolation for a little longer," the official had said.