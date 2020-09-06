With the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner, players of all the teams have been practising hard to make a mark in the gala tournament. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan also belongs to that category and can visit his social media page to verify the fact. Recently, however, the southpaw flaunted his well-chiselled back in his latest Instagram post. The comment section of the post got filled in no time as fans were thrilled seeing the swashbuckling left-handed batsman in great shape. However, when Harbhajan Singh came across the post, he took the opportunity to pull Harbhajan’s leg. Shikhar Dhawan’s Antics With His ‘COVID-Time Laila’ Prithvi Shaw Will Make You Go ROFL.

Dhawan is one of the fittest Indian cricketers at the moment and his acrobat activities on the field showcase that. The star batsman is a brilliant runner between the wickets along with being a great fielder at the boundaries. However, his latest picture was all about fitness major fitness goal. “Andhere mein bhi chamak paida kar dete hain hum (We can produce light even in the dark),” wrote the 34-year-old cricketer while sharing the snap on Instagram. Have a look. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Andhere mein bhi chamak paida kar dete hain hum. A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Sep 5, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

While fans showered praises in the comment section, Harbhajan Singh posted a hilarious comment. “Bhaiya ji Kon sa tel lagate ho (What kind of oil do you use?” the Chennai Super Kings wrote. However, Dhawan didn’t take long in responding as he replied by saying: “shuru sarso toh kitaa c tey hun olive oil paaji (Started from mustard but using olive oil now).” Have a look.

Harbhajan Singh Trolls Shikhar Dhawan!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

IPL 2020 is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE. Dhawan will be determined to guide Delhi to their maiden title while Harbhajan will not be seen in action as he has pulled out of the cash-rich league owing to personal reasons.

