Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off in the Match 11 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 29). Both the teams made completely contrasting starts to the gala tournament but will be determined to clinch victory. With two wins from as many, Shreyas Iyer and Co are sitting at the top position in the team standings. On the other hand, David Warner's SRH are the only team to have not registered a single victory in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for DC vs SRH in IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

DC have looked one of the most balanced teams in IPL 2020 so far and are touted as one of the front-runners to lift the convicted title. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have looked solid in the powerplay overs while the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer have done a commendable job in the middle order. South Africa duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have breathed fire with the ball and Amit Mishra, Axar Patel stood up in the spin department. IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder List Updated.

On the other hand, SRH haven't been able to come together as a unit despite being a strong team on the paper. Dynamic openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow haven't given Hyderabad good starts while the side lacks firepower in the middle and lower order. The likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey weren't able to up the ante in the last game despite having wickets in hand. Nevertheless, the bowlers have done reasonably well in the dead tracks of UAE.

DC vs SRH Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite being at two completely different positions in the team standings, the bookmarkers are giving the same price for both sides in the upcoming match. As per Bet365, both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed at 1.90. Hence, the bookmarkers are expecting the game to go down to the wire.

DC vs SRH Predictions: Who will win?

Momentum is in Delhi's favour at the moment which makes them favourites to win the game. Having said that, things can be different if Warner and Bairstow will give SRH a good start. Also, the toss will play a significant role as the dew factor is likely to come into play in the latter half of the game.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two sides, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns 15 times in IPL in which SRH came on top nine times while the remaining six matches went in Delhi's favour.

