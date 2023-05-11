New Delhi, May 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli seems to bringing closure to his recent spat with Lucknow Super Giants' Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and their mentor Gautam Gambhir after an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in Lucknow. On Wednesday, Kohli shared a cryptic video on grudges featuring American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart. "Grudges, anger, negativity...I don't have time for it. Because I'm living to do so many positive things. I can't stand in...past...and bathe in what was wrong," Hart says in the video. Though Kohli did not mention it, the video could be taken as his attempt to move on from the LSG incident. IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Trolled by Cricket Fans For His 'New Dig' at Virat Kohli With Sweet Mangoes IG Story!.

Kohli had a heated exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers of LSG as the match ended with the Afghan player avoiding shaking hands with Kohli after the match. Gambhir, a former colleague of Kolhi in the Indian team and Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, waded into the controversy when he fired several verbal volleys at the former RCB skipper.

Virat Kohli Posts Video in Response to Naveen-Ul-Haq’s Cryptic Instagram Stories

Virat Kohli Latest Instagram Story 📰 Words👌 Bodied Haters, King for reasons🔥 pic.twitter.com/4EmdhZmkqF — Virat⁷⁵ (@Virat_Anushka) May 10, 2023

LSG skipper K.L Rahul and other players had to intervene to prevent them from coming to blows and separated them. All three were fined heavily by the IPL for their respective roles in the incident. Kohli has, according to reports, told some BCCI officials that he had not said anything wrong to Naveen and Gambhir.

Since then, Naveen-ul-Haq has made a few oblique comments on the incident via his social media account. In his initial comment, he said he has come to India to play cricket and get verbally abused by someone. ‘You vs You’ Virat Kohli Shares Motivational Post After MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash, Says ‘Competition Is All in Your Head’.

He also appeared to be in a celebratory mood after Kohli got out cheaply against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday as RCB lost by six wickets.

