After the slip up in the 2nd ODI, India return strong in the 3rd and final ODI to seal the series in their favour by a margin of 2-1. It is a massive victory in terms of runs as they win by 200 runs demolishing West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium at Trinidad. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ishan Kishan led charge with support from Shubman Gill as India climbed to a mountain of runs. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya also contributed with their half-centuries. West Indies never arrived in the chase as they kept losing wickets regularly and the chase fell of the track. Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav shined with the ball as India wrapped the Caribbeans up for 151.

India Win Third ODI By 200 Runs

