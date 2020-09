Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is all set to get underway from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 13th edition of the lucrative T20 league was earlier postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and after cancellation of ICC T20 World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was provided with an opportunity to host the IPL 2020. Meanwhile, cricket fans in India will be eager to catch some live action and thus we have listed out Star Sports channel list available on leading DTH (Direct to Home) platforms like Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Videocon d2h, Sun Direct and Dish TV. Below you will find the list of channels on which IPL 2020 live telecast will be available along with sport pack fees. IPL 2020 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the IPL. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and its HD channels will provide live telecast of IPL 2020 in India. Apart from these tv channels, IPL 2020 live telecast will be available on regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla. IPL 2020 Country-Wise Broadcast and Live Streaming Online: Here’s How to Watch Free Telecast of Indian Premier League Season 13 on TV in Pakistan, USA, UAE, Bangladesh and Other Countries.

Star Sports Channel List on Tata Sky

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 455 Star Sports 2 457 Star Sports 1 Hindi 460 Star Sports 1 Select 464 Star Sports 1 HD 454 Star Sports 2 HD 456 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 459 Star Sports 1 Select HD 463 Star Sports 1 Tamil 1516 Star Sports 1 Telugu 1421 Star Sports 1 Kannada 1638 Star Sports 1 Bangla 1323

Star Sports Channel List on Airtel Digital TV

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 277 Star Sports 2 279 Star Sports 1 Hindi 281 Star Sports 1 Select 283 Star Sports 1 HD 278 Star Sports 2 HD 280 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 282 Star Sports 1 Select HD 300 Star Sports 1 Tamil 803 Star Sports 1 Telugu 928 Star Sports 1 Kannada 974 Star Sports 1 Bangla 738

Star Sports Channel List on Dish TV

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 603 Star Sports 2 605 Star Sports 1 Hindi 607 Star Sports 1 Select 646 Star Sports 1 HD 602 Star Sports 2 HD 604 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 606 Star Sports 1 Select HD 645 Star Sports 1 Tamil NA Star Sports 1 Telugu NA Star Sports 1 Kannada NA Star Sports 1 Bangla NA

Star Sports Channel List on Videocon d2h

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 401 Star Sports 2 403 Star Sports 1 Hindi 407 Star Sports 1 Select 429 Star Sports 1 HD 923 Star Sports 2 HD 924 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 925 Star Sports 1 Select HD 929 Star Sports 1 Tamil 521 Star Sports 1 Telugu 750 Star Sports 1 Kannada 689 Star Sports 1 Bangla NA

Star Sports Channel List on Sun Direct

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 500 Star Sports 2 502 Star Sports 1 Hindi 503 Star Sports 1 Select 514 Star Sports 1 HD 984 Star Sports 2 HD 986 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 985 Star Sports 1 Select HD 987 Star Sports 1 Tamil 504 Star Sports 1 Telugu 511 Star Sports 1 Kannada 513 Star Sports 1 Bangla 519

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will look to clinch their record fifth title. The defending champions will face last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2020. The final of IPL 2020 will be held on November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).