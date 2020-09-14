Cricket lovers are counting days as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is right around the corner. The gala T20 tournament will begin on September 19 while the final encounter is scheduled to take place on November 10. The previous seasons of IPL have thoroughly entertained the fans as prominent T20 players from all over the world are coming to pile their trade. Dashers like Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and Virat Kohli have played several jaw-dropping knocks in IPL while Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine and Harbhajan Singh have delivered mind-boggling spells. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue, time and other details of the upcoming season. IPL 2020 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

For the uninitiated, IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to go underway in March but was postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis. Notably, the upcoming tournament will take place in UAE and it will be interesting to see how the players will adapt to the local conditions. The pitches in the Arab nation are known to favour the spinners, and the boundaries are also on the larger side. Hence, the batsmen will face a much tricky challenge. Also, the matches will take place under COVID-19 protocols which is new normal in modern-day cricket. As IPL 2020 takes a countdown, let’s look at streaming and other details of the T20 extravaganza. IPL 2020: Check out Full List of Coaches & Support Staff of all Eight Teams for Upcoming Edition.

IPL 2020 Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

As mentioned earlier, Indian Premier League 13 will take begin on September 19 while finals will be played on November 10. Sixty matches will take place in the tournament including two qualifiers, one eliminator and the final. Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai are the three venues for IPL 2020. For a change, the matches will start 30 minutes earlier than usual timings. Hence, the evening matches will start on 7:30 pm (IST) while the afternoon matches will start at 3:30 pm (IST). IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Country-Wise Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details of IPL 2020

S. No. Country Name TV Channels Livestreaming Platforms 1 India, Nepal, Bhutan Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD (in English Commentary) Star Sports 1 Hindi & Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Suvarna Plus Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Maa Movies Diseny+ HotStar, JioTV 2 Pakistan Geo Super GeoSuper.Tv 3 Caribbean Flow TV Flow Sports 4 USA Willow Disney+ HotStar 5 Bangladesh Channel 9 Channel 9 6 Canada Willow Disney+ HotStar 7 UK Sky Sports skysports.com, skygo 8 Middle East BeIN Sport BeIN connect 9 Australia Fox Sports foxsports.com.au, Foxtel GO 10 Afghanistan Lemar TV – 11 New Zealand Sky Sports www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz, www.sky.co.nz 12 Europe, South America – Yupp TV

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With CSK not having the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma and Co will take the field as definite favourites, but they have to overcome the ghosts of IPL 2014 where they lost all of their five games in UAE.

