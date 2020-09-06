The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) on September 6 (Sunday). The board had earlier only informed about the start and end dates of the IPL 2020. As per the IPL 2020 full schedule with timetable, the league begins on September 19 and ends on November 10. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last season's runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the hoping match. The afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 pm IST and evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST. The match timings have been preponed by half an hour this season. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. Check Out Full Schedule in PDF.

The IPL 2020 matches will be held at three venues- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. For the uninitiated, the IPL 2020 was shifted to the Gulf country due to the coronavirus pandemic. IPL 2020: Check out Full List of Coaches & Support Staff of all Eight Teams for Upcoming Edition of Indian Premier League.

IPL 2020 Schedule Announced

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council releases the complete fixtures for the league stage of the Dream11 IPL 2020 to be held in UAE. https://t.co/7FRfkI6Cbg pic.twitter.com/iM4HTBpMNo — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from March to May, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BCCI found a suitable window for IPL 2020 after ICC cancelled T20 World Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Meanwhile, all the franchises have already landed in the UAE and have started preparing for the season. Many overseas players have already joined their respective teams, and others are on their way.

