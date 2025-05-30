Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Eliminator Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs MI Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: It is time for the eliminator clash in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League as the Gujarat Titans takes on the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai started the campaign poorly but gained steam in the middle parts of the season to break into the top four. They could have managed a top two finish as well had it not been for their break in momentum courtesy the IPL suspension. Opponents Gujarat on the other hand spent a considerable amount of time topping the points charts but defeats in their last two games means they will now have to pass two rounds of playoffs before the finals. Did Virat Kohli Point At Musheer Khan And Say ‘Ye Paani Pilaata Hai’ After Batter Was Sent As Impact Player During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match?.

Jonny Bairstow has joined the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Ryan Rickelton and he is set to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. Surya Kumar Yadav is their in form player and barring him, not many players have managed to score big. The likes of skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma will need to rise up to the occasion and be counted. Charith Asalanka will likely feature in place of Bevon Jacobs in the playing eleven.

Rashid Khan has been one of the finest T20 bowlers of his generation but his impact has waned this campaign. He will need to be at his very best in order to control the scoring rate of the rival batsmen. Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudarshan at the top order will do the bulk of the scoring. Kusal Mendis and Sherfane Rutherford form the power hitting group in middle order.

When is GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday, May 30. The GT vs MI Eliminator match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter IPL 2025 Final; Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Phil Salt Shine As RCB Thrash Punjab Kings by Eight Wickets in Qualifier 1.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GT vs MI Eliminator Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GT vs MI Eliminator Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. Fans in India can watch the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect Gujarat to provide a tough fight in this battle but it will be Mumbai who will progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).