The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to commence from Tuesday, September 9. Afghanistan and Hong Kong will feature in the first game as they will engage in the first match of the competition which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this edition of the Asia Cup, UAE is the host. All matches of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played across the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After 2023, this is the first time the Asia Cup is being hosted and in this edition, the competition will be in T20I format as it precedes the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Eight teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2025. Asia Cup 2025: Date, Venue, Time in IST and Where To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast of All Matches in India.

Hosts UAE are drafted in Group A alongside India, Pakistan and Oman. In the Group B, there is Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. India are the defending champions and are a strong favourite to win the title this time. Pakistan are also coming out of a victory in the UAE Tri-Series and under new coach and captain, they will look to provide tough competition to everyone else. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will also be a contender for the title. The Asia Cup 2025 is going to be an exciting competition and fans are eager to watch it.

Where Will Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Be Available?

The live telecast and live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports Network platform in India. India specific matches and the final will be available on DD Sports channel for DD Free Dish users. Fans eager to know the channel number of Sony Sports Network on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV, will get the entire information here. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

Sony Sports Channel Number in Airtel DTH

Channel Name Channel Number Sony Sports Ten 1 285 Sony Sports Ten 1 HD 286 Sony Sports Ten 3 289 Sony Sports Ten 3 HD 290 Sony Sports Ten 4 804 Sony Sports Ten 5 291 Sony Sports Ten 5 HD 292

Sony Sports Channel Number in Dish TV

Channel Name Channel Number Sony Sports Ten 1 611 Sony Sports Ten 1 HD 610 Sony Sports Ten 3 615 Sony Sports Ten 3 HD 614 Sony Sports Ten 4 NA Sony Sports Ten 5 623 Sony Sports Ten 5 HD 622

Sony Sports Channel Number in TATA Play

Channel Name Channel Number Sony Sports Ten 1 471 Sony Sports Ten 1 HD 470 Sony Sports Ten 3 476 Sony Sports Ten 3 HD 475 Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu 1450 Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil 1551 Sony Sports Ten 5 484 Sony Sports Ten 5 HD 483

Sony Sports Channel Number in Videocon d2h

Channel Name Channel Number Sony Sports Ten 1 611 Sony Sports Ten 1 HD 610 Sony Sports Ten 3 615 Sony Sports Ten 3 HD 614 Sony Sports Ten 4 NA Sony Sports Ten 5 623 Sony Sports Ten 5 HD 622

DD Sports Channel Number on DD Free Dish

Channel Name Channel Number DD Sports 79

The Asia Cup 2025 will start with the Group stages. The two top teams from each groups will progress to the next round, which is the Super Four stage. In the Super Fours, each team will play the other three teams once like a round robin league. The top two teams in the Super Fours will progress to the final, the winner of which will lift the Asia Cup 2025 title.

