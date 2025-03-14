India celebrate Holi on March 14, 2025. India Masters made it to the final of the International Masters League T20 2025 semi-final after beating Australia Masters thanks to a brilliant knock from Yuvraj Singh. As the next day is the day of Holi celebration, the members of the India Masters celebrate as well indulge in the festival of colours alongside each other. Sachin Tendulkar was mischievously putting colours on the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Ambati Rayudu. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. IML 2025: Yuvraj Singh Smashes 7 Sixes As India Masters Thrash Australia Masters in Semifinals by 94 Runs To Enter Final.

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu and Other Members of India Legends Enjoy Festival of Colours

Holi fun with my @imlt20official teammates, from blue jerseys to colourful moments, this is how we say, “Happy Holi!” 💙 pic.twitter.com/uhYBZvptVT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)