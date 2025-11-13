Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Test cricket fans will be in for a treat as India and South Africa take on each other in a two-match Test series that starts on November 14. The IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs SA 2025 Test series will be a second one for Shubman Gill as captain, leading India at home and he will face a stern Test against the reigning World Test Champions. But how will the weather be in Kolkata and what can be expected from the Eden Gardens pitch? When is IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

India and South Africa have had contrasting fortunes in Test cricket of late. South Africa enter the IND vs SA 2025 Test series on the back of a 1-1 draw against Pakistan, while India will be full of confidence and momentum, having beaten West Indies 2-0 at home not very long ago. Both India and South Africa will have the larger picture, the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, in mind and are expected to be at nothing but their absolute best in these two Tests. India’s Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Kolkata.

Kolkata Weather Updates Live Report for IND vs SA 1st Test 2025

No rain is expected in Kolkata during the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 and fans can witness a full game without any weather-related interruptions. The weather, at the start of the day, is set to be a touch on the cooler side and the temperature is expected to be around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. As the day progresses, the conditions are expected to get hotter and even a bit humid. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025: Special Gold Toss Coin To Be Used for India vs South Africa Test in Kolkata, Says Report.

The Gabba Pitch Report for IND vs SA 1st Test 2025

The iconic Eden Gardens is hosting a Test match after six long years! Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee offered a glimpse of what can be expected from the Eden Gardens pitch for the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025. The track will offer swing and carry early on and hence, the team which bowls first will look to their pacers to provide early breakthroughs.

Eden Gardens Pitch Curator Sujan Mukherjee Speaks Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test 2025

An exciting contest on our hands! 🔥 A gun team taking on the World Champions on a spicy wicket 👊 Hear it straight from Eden Gardens’ curator, Sujan Mukherjee!#INDvSA 👉🏻 1st Test | FRI, 14 NOV | 8:30 AM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/fjREAqyxSa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 12, 2025

There will be swing and carry available up front. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses and with both teams possessing quality spinners, the IND vs SA contest is set to be an interesting one. The team that wins the toss might opt to bowl first.

