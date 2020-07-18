The Day 2 of England and West Indies turned out to be quite a terrific outing for both sides. Ben Stokes, Dominic Sibley, Roston Chase were the headline makers with their mind-blowing performances. Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley both scored centuries and smashed records. Whereas, Roston Chase got a five-wicket haul. So the day two belonged to record smashers. With this, England wrapped up their first innings on 469 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Before the end of day’s play, Windies came to bat and lost one wicket in the form on John Campbell on 12 runs. At stumps, the scoreboard read 32/1 in 14 overs. England vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2.

The day began with Dominic Sibley first scoring a century as he was already nearing a century on day one. Ben Stokes followed him to score a hundred. The two brought up a 260-run stand for West Indies which proved to be quite important for the team. Just after tea, Roston Chase also got a five-wicket haul and become the first West Indian to achieve this feat since 1950. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the game. Ben Stokes Joins Elite List of All-rounders Like Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham & Garry Sobers.

Dominic Sibley scored his second Test century.

Sibley & stokes completed centuries in 250+ balls. Last time two batsmen from the same team took 250+ balls to score centuries were Bill Brown & Don Bradman in 1938.

Kemar Roach managed to take a wicket after 521 balls. Last time he took a wicket in tests was against India in 2019.

Ben Stokes Scored His 10th Test century.

This Was Stokes’ fourth Test century since 2019. He equals Babar Azam & Marnus Labuschagne.

With 4000 runs, 10 centuries, 150 Test wickets, Stokes joins the elite list of all-rounders like Garry Sobers, Ian Botham, Jacques Kallis.

Roston Chase picked his third five-wicket haul & this was his second against England.

This is the first time Since 2013 that a spinner scalped a five-wicket haul at Old Trafford. Graeme Swann was the last one.

Last rime a West Indies spinner claimed a five-wicket haul in England, was Alf Valentine in 1950 at Old Trafford.

England has never lost a test against West Indies after scoring 400+ in the first innings of the match.

With this, day two wrapped up with a series of amazing performances from both sides. The day three would turn out to be even more interesting with West Indies trying to complete the lead, whereas England would aim for a follow-on. Do tune into our page tomorrow for the updates.

