Mumbai, October 28: The England and Wales Cricket Board provided an update on Sophie Ecclestone, saying that the spinner suffered a minor injury to the joint next to her collarbone. England are preparing for their 2025 Women's ODI World Cup semifinal against South Africa, set to be held in Guwahati on Wednesday. The team remains optimistic about Ecclestone's availability for the vital knockout match despite the left-arm spinner’s injury. Sophie Ecclestone had to leave the field early during the team’s final group stage match against New Zealand on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. ENG-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Confident England Can Reach Final, Eyes Set on Guwahati Semi-Final Against South Africa.

“Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone. She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the first over of the White Ferns’ innings, Sophie Ecclestone made a couple of diving stops, and at one point, her knee got locked to the ground. was forced to go off the field after the second over due to a shoulder concern following a dive on the field and landing awkwardly. She looked in immense pain, but returned to the field after the opening drinks break.

She rejoined the attack in the 23rd over and took Brooke Halliday's wicket. But immediately after taking the wicket, Sophie went off the field, accompanied by the England team physio to the dugout. She didn’t return to the field thereon, with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt later clarifying that resting the spinner was a precautionary measure ahead of the team’s semi-final against Laura Wolvaardt and Co. in Guwahati.

“Don't know anything further, but it was a precaution with a huge match coming up. Wouldn't want to risk anything,” Sciver-Brunt had said in the post-match press conference. ENG-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Confident England Can Reach Final, Eyes Set on Guwahati Semi-Final Against South Africa.

With Ecclestone’s injury being closely monitored by the team, it’ll be a significant blow for the team if she is to miss the crucial semi-final game. Notably, the two sides kicked off their World Cup campaign with a clash against each other, where the English bowlers ran through the Proteas’ batting lineup as South Africa were all out for just 69 runs. England openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones chased down the 70-run target with ease as the team clinched a 10-wicket win to open their account in style.

