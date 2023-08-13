England’s limited-overs head coach Matthew Motts said that the team is thinking of including injury-prone pacer, Jofra Archer, in their plans for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The coach said that they are thinking of considering him, given the amount of international experience the pacer offers to the table. The past few years saw the pacer struggling with his series of injuries with his elbow woes started troubling him from early 2020 and Archer underwent a series of surgeries for that. Despite his injury woes, the right-arm pacer returned to action in January 2023 – though only in the white ball formats. The pacer was seen bowling for his side during the series against Bangladesh and South Africa. England To Request Ben Stokes To Come Out of ODI Retirement for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, his comeback was only for a limited period of time as he faced discomfort in his elbow while bowling for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April 2023. Following this, the MI pacer had to leave the IPL early and opted for additional elbow surgery.

England missed the services of Jofra Archer during the recently concluded Ashes series as he was recovering from his woes and was hence ruled out of the entire summer. The pacer was recently seen bowling in the nets for his county side, Sussex.

England is likely to take a risk and include experienced Jofra Archer in their squad for the ODI World Cup in India, said coach Matthew Mott to the Daily Mail. “There is a high chance that we will take a risk on a proven performer that has done it on the world stage. We are planning for him to be available. Obviously, a lot of things have to go his way and it will be a tight timeline but with players like that you are going to give them every opportunity to prove their fitness, and so we will keep an open mind," expressed England’s limited overs coach, Matthew Mott.

The England coach admitted that playing Archer in every game would be a bit of a stretch and they will be looking to target specific matches for him. "It would be a big ask for him to play every game, so we would have to target specific ones, but we are big on ball speed for India, we feel like that’s a really important asset for us to have out there and it will be good to see Mark Wood, who had such an impact in the Ashes, do the same with the white ball," concluded the coach. ‘We Decided To Meet Up...’ Ben Stokes Issues Clarification After Allegations Surfaced About England and Australia Players Not Getting Together Following Fifth Ashes 2023 Test.

Since making his debut for England in the ODIs, Jofra Archer proved to be a phenomenal performer for the 2019 World Cup champions as the pacer during the marquee tournament claimed 20 wickets at an awesome average of 24.55 with best bowling figures of 3/27. Overall, the right-arm fast bowler has bagged 42 wickets from 22 matches with best bowling figures of 6/40.

