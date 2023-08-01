Ben Stokes issued a clarification after allegations surfaced about the England and Australian teams not getting together for a drink after the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test. Stokes, taking to social media, wrote that it took time for them to wrap up things because of 'multiple last time event’s', potentially talking about Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali's retirement. It was alleged that the Australian players waited for their English counterparts to have a drink together but there wasn't any response from the latter. Stokes also wrote that they did meet up eventually. "We decided to meet up in the nightclub rather than the dressing room," he wrote. ‘If Stokesy Messages Me Again, I Am Going To Delete It’ Moeen Ali Confirms Retirement From Test Cricket After ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Ends in 2–2 Draw.

Ben Stokes Clarifies England and Australia Players Did Meet After Ashes 2023

To clarify… Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time event’s. We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/jJ4Qw3uCnm — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 1, 2023

