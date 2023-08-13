Ben Stokes is one of the finest cricketers that England Cricket has produced. He is a marauder with the bat and can demolish any bowling attack with his swashbuckling stroke play. Also, the 32-year-old is a wily customer with the ball and provides wickets at regular intervals. Also, he is a clutch player and has played many vital knocks on big occasions. In fact, the veteran all-rounder was the chief architect of England's historic ODI World Cup 2019 win. Also, he was instrumental in guiding the Three Lions to their second T20 World Cup triumph in 2022. ‘We Decided To Meet Up...’ Ben Stokes Issues Clarification After Allegations Surfaced About England and Australia Players Not Getting Together Following Fifth Ashes 2023 Test

Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket in 2022, calling time on his illustrious international career in the 50-over format which spanned for a decade. But as ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is getting nearer, the speculations of Ben taking a U-turn on retirement are gathering pace. However, during The Ashes 2023, Stokes stated that he is not planning to take his retirement back in the near future, putting the speculations to rest for the time being.

Recently, Daily Mail has reported that the England team management will request the England Test captain to come out of ODI retirement and play in the upcoming World Cup in India, which is slated to kick-start on October 5. It will be interesting to see if England plea's bears fruit.

England will kick-start their 2023 World Cup campaign against New Zealand in the inaugural game of the marquee event at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. It will be a task cut out for Jos Buttler & Co. to defend their crown in the spin-friendly conditions of India.

