England are taking on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. After losing the T20I series 1-2, Aaron Finch’s men made a tremendous comeback in the first ODI and registered a 19 run victory. With this, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, and a win here will seal the deal for them. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die encounter for the home team, and they must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, England have won the toss and elected to bat first. Tom Curran, Sam Curran gets a game as they replace Moeen Ali and Mark Wood. Australia have named an unchanged XI. England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Live Score.

Continuous failure of middle-order in T20Is was Australia’s biggest concern ahead of the ODI series. However, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis played brilliant knocks in the previous encounter and helped the visitors post 294 while batting first. Josh Hazlewood was the standout performer for Australia with the ball as he ran through England’s top-order by taking three wickets. Leg-spinner took over the baton in the middle-overs and registered a four-wicket haul. Live Cricket Streaming England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 on SonyLIV Online.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

On the other hand, the Three Lions were let by down by their veterans like Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler who went back to the pavilion without doing much damage. However, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings didn’t put their guards down and put up a fight. The opener scored a well-compiled 84 while the latter registered his maiden ODI ton.

Notably, England haven’t lost a bilateral ODI series since June 2018, and it will be interesting to see if their record will extend of their arch-rivals will break their streak. Regardless of the outcome of the game, fans must brace themselves as another high-voltage encounter is on the cards.

