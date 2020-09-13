England and Australia meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener. The visitors emerged victorious by 19 runs as England failed to chase down 295. Meanwhile, stay tuned for ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI live score updates as hosts look to bounce back. Live Cricket Streaming England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch ENG vs AUS Free Telecast on Sony SIX.

England despite the defeat in the first ODI could field an unchanged side. Australia, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of Steve Smith. However, the hosts could miss out on the services of fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

While England will be looking to bounce back, Australia will be hoping to draw level and stay alive in this series. This is going to be an interesting battle with world champions looking to get back to winning ways. England vs Australia Manchester, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Tom Banton.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.