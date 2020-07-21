Ben Stokes batted, bowled, scored centuries and took wickets as England fought back at Old Trafford to tie the three-Test series 1-1 after beating West Indies by 113 runs. The visitors, much against expectations, had taken a 1-0 lead with a sensational late comeback in Southampton. But at Old Trafford England ensured that despite little glimpses of another fightback win, there was no victory at all. The hosts, once again powered by Stokes’ marvellous hitting prowess, set West Indies a 311-run to chase down with only 85 overs to play on Day 5 of the second ENG vs WI Test match. England vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2020, Day 5 Highlights.

West Indies had only one option in them – fight to save the Test and retain the Wisden trophy. But England ensured that only the series but the trophy was also in play when both teams head back into the same ground for the final Test match on July 24 (Friday). Stokes was undoubtedly the Man of the Match for his all-around performance. Take a look at some stat highlights from the match.

#England beat West Indies by 113 runs to level the three-match Test series 1-1 and go into the third Test (July 24) with the series win up for grabs.

#This was England’s 50th Test win against West Indies. They have only beaten Australia (110) and South Africa (64) more times.

#Ben Stokes was declared the Man of the Match for his brilliant century and also three-wickets in the Test match.

#Stokes became only fifth cricketer to score over 250 runs and also take three or more wickets in the same Test match. Stokes scored 176 and 78 with the bat and took three wickets in the second Test. Only Frank Worrell, Vinoo Mankad, Sanath Jayasuriya and Tilakaratne Dilshan have done it before him.

#Chris Woakes Completed 100 Test wickets and became the 48th England cricketer to reach the milestone. He got there in 34 Test matches.

#Ben Stokes has hit the most number of sixes (74) among active cricketers in Test cricket. He is 14th highest in the overall list and needs only four more sixes to overtake MS Dhoni’s record (78).

#Stokes completed his half-century in just 36 deliveries, which is the fastest half-century scored by an England opening batsman.

#Stuart Broad took three-wicket hauls in both innings of the Test match.

Coming into the crease with England struggling at 81-3, Stokes did what was required more than what he was capable of. He stopped and skipped ball after ball and together in the company of Dominic Sibley took England first to safety. Both smashed centuries, their slowest ever, but Stokes scored the highest with 176 runs off 356 deliveries. The latter part of his innings – post his hundred – was smacked with boundaries. England posted 469 and Sam Curran then gave them a perfect start.

John Campbell continued his horrid run and was the first to go. Night-watchman Alzarri Joseph stuck longer. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks hit half-centuries but failed to reach the three-figure mark as did Roston Chase another half-centurion. They somehow tipped the follow-on mark and made England bat again and the hosts pulled surprise over a surprise by sending Jost Buttler and Ben Stokes as openers. Buttler went back three deliveries later.

Stokes though remained not-out and smashed 78 off just 57 deliveries – his fifty the fastest by an England opening batsman – and took England past the 300-run mark. West Indies were set a 311-run target to win or 85 overs to save the test. They passed none. Broad and Woakes once again set England to a brilliant start and had the visitors reeling at 37-4 before Brooks and Blackwood halted a collapse and gave Windies hope of survival.

But it was Stokes again. Brooks and Blackwood completed a 100-run stand both half-centurions and were playing the final over before tea. Stokes had been bowling bouncers throughout the match with little success. He did this time and the partnership was broken with Blackwood gloving one and Buttler taking a blinder. Brooks stayed for much longer but was deceived by Sam Curran and that was that for West Indies.

