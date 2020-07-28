Riding on a sensational five-wicket haul by Chris Woakes, England defeat West Indies in the third and final encounter by 269 runs and clinched the series 2-1. England bowlers breathed in the Day 5 of the game and never allowed the Caribbean batsmen to settle down their feet. Frequent rains kept interrupting the match but Woakes and Stuart Broad were at the peak of the prowess as the visitors got bundled out for just 129 runs. In fact, Broad, who bagged a 10-wicket haul in the encounter, became only the seventh bowler to complete 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Earlier in the game, the home side scored 369 while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad. In reply, West Indies were bundled out for 197 runs as Broad registered his 18th five-wicket haul. England tightened their grip over the match in the third innings as they declared at 226-2, asking West Indies to chase 399 runs to clinch the game. England vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd Test 2020 Day 5.

The visitors again got off to a shaky start as they lost two wickets inside 10 runs. The result of the match looked inevitable but the entire Day 4 of the game got washed out due to rain and West Indies got some hopes. However, they failed to showcase any sort of resilience in the final day and lost the game.

This was a brilliant turnaround by the home side as they lost the opening game of the series by four wickets. However, Ben Stokes’ all-round blitzes helped them register a 113-run triumph in the second game while Broad and Woakes shone in the last game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).