Everest Premier League 2020 Schedule and Time Table in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of EPL T20 in Nepal

Everest Premier League 2020 Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter/@eplt20official)

Nepal’s premier cricketing T20 competition, the Everest Premier League has entered its fourth season which will begin on March 14, 2020, with the final to take place on March 28, 2020. All the matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur as the six teams are set to battle it out for the elusive trophy. The fixtures for EPL T20 2020 has been released and defending champions Lalitpur Patriots will play Pokhara Rhinos in the opening game. Meanwhile, for the complete schedule of EPL T20 2020 and match timings, you can scroll below. You can also download the Everest Premier League 2020 Full Schedule PDF for free.

A lot of big-name players are set to grace this year’s competition as ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle will be playing for the Pokhara Rhinos while Sri Lankan hitter Upul Tharanga will be a part of Lalitpur Patriots’ squad. West Indian powerhouse Dwayne Smith will play for Bhairahawa Gladiators while Irish duo of Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien are named in Chitwan Tigers and Kathmandu Kings XI’s squad respectively. Chris Gayle to Play in Nepal's Everest Premier League 2020 For Pokhara Rhinos Team.

Lalitpur Patriots are the defending champions while Biratnagar Warriors won the competition a year before that. Panchakanya Tej, the team which won the first-ever edition of the Everest Premier League will not a part of this year’s tournament. There will be just one group as the teams will play each other in league-format before advancing to the play-offs.

Everest Premier League 2020 Full Schedule:

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 14, 2020 Pokhara Rhinos vs Lalitpur Patriots Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 02:15 pm March 15, 2020 Biratnagar Warriors vs Chitwan Tigers Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 10:15 am Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI 02:15 pm March 16, 2020 Lalitpur Patriots vs Chitwan Tigers Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 10:15 am Pokhara Rhinos vs Kathmandu Kings XI 02:15 pm March 17, 2020 Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Pokhara Rhinos Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 10:15 am Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots 02:15 pm March 18, 2020 Chitwan Tigers vs Kathmandu Kings XI Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 10:15 am Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Biratnagar Warriors 02:15 pm March 20, 2020 Biratnagar Warriors vs Pokhara Rhinos Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 10:15 am Lalitpur Patriots vs Bhairahawa Gladiators 02:15 pm March 21, 2020 Kathmandu Kings XI vs Biratnagar Warriors Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 10:15 am Chitwan Tigers vs Bhairahawa Gladiators 02:15 pm March 22, 2020 Chitwan Tigers vs Pokhara Rhinos Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 02:15 pm March 23, 2020 Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 02:15 pm March 24, 2020 Qualifier 1 (Group 1st vs Group 2nd) Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 02:15 pm March 25, 2020 Eliminator (Group 3rd vs Group 4th) Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 02:15 pm March 26, 2020 Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 02:15 pm March 28, 2020 Final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2) Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium 02:15 pm

The top four teams in the group will qualify for the play-offs where the 1st and 2nd placed teams will face each other in the Qualifier 1. The teams in the 3rd and 4th spot will play in eliminator one and the winner will advance to the Qualifier 2. The finals of the tournament will be played on March 28, 2020.