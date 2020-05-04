Facing Jasprit Bumrah or Bowling to Virat Kohli: Here’s What Australian All-rounder Ellyse Perry Will Prefer

Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, many cricket series and tournaments came to a standstill and hence, several prominent athletes are not able to showcase their on-filed blitzes. In the meantime, however, these sporting icons have become more active on social media than usual in order to interact with their fans. Recently, Australia women cricket team’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry had a conversation with TV presenter Ridhima Pathak where the talismanic cricketer talked about various topics. On being asked about whether she will prefer bowling to Virat Kohli or facing Jasprit Bumrah, the 29-year-old took a bit of pause but chose bowling to the Indian captain. Ellyse Perry Responds to Murali Vijay’s Dinner Request, Says ‘I Hope He’s Paying’

“Yeah…Bowl to Virat,” said Perry. The star cricketer is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders to have graced women’s cricket and her numbers with both bat and ball are certainly staggering. However, she feels that bowling to the number-one ranked ODI batsman will be rather easy in comparison of facing a thunderbolt from Bumrah. Earlier this year, Perry fulfilled her dream of bowling to another Indian great Sachin Tendulkar during the innings break of Bushfire relief match.

During the course of the session, Perry was asked to she’ll like to face India or England in the final match of ICC Women’s World Cup 2021. To which the all-rounder said that she would like to face the Women in Blue again. Australia and India’s women’s cricket team locked horns in the finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 where the former side registered an 85-run victory and lifted the title.