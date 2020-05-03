Ellyse Perry Responds to Murali Vijay’s Dinner Request, Says ‘I Hope He’s Paying’

Ellyse Perry and Murali Vijay (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

A couple of weeks back, Indian batsman Murali Vijay, in an Instagram live session with Chennai Super Kings, expressed that he would like to go out on a dinner date with Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry, to which the all-rounder recently responded. ‘Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful,’ said the 36-year-old, who is popularly known as 'the monk' in the Indian dressing room. Vijay further added that he would also love Shikhar Dhawan to join them as he is a ‘fun guy’. Murali Vijay Wants to Go on a Dinner Date With Ellyse Perry and Shikhar Dhawan.

In an interview with Sony Sports India, Ellyse Perry was asked about what she thinks about Murali Vijay’s dinner proposal. The Australian all-rounder had a hilarious response as she hoped that Vijay pays the bill. ‘I hope he’s paying. That’s very kind of him. I’m flattered,’ said the world cup winner. David Warner Wins Allan Border Medal, Ellyse Perry Bags Belinda Clark Award.

Watch Video

Ellyse Perry was seen on the field during the IIC Women’s T20 World Cup, earlier this year. The all-rounder was injured during the group stages and as a result missed the final, which Australia won by defeating Indian by 85 runs. Speaking of that game, Perry said that winning the World Cup was a ‘special experience.’

Speaking of Murali Vijay, the batsmen was a part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, but the competition has since been postponed twice and will; now start only when it is safe to do so. Vijay played for CSK from 2009 to 2013 and then rejoined them in 2018.