Gautam Gambhir Is My Good Friend, Clash in Asia Cup Was Due to a Misunderstanding; Says Pakistan Cricketer Kamran Akmal

File picture of Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal (Photo Credits: PTI)

Out of favour Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman, Kamran Akmal has opened up on his infamous clash with former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir. The duo exchanged verbal volleys with each other during the 2010 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Akmal has now said that it happened due to a misunderstanding and in the heat of the moment. “It was all due to misunderstanding and happened in the heat of the moment then. Akmal said on a chat show ‘Cow Corner Chronicles’. Umar Akmal Will Definitely Challenge ‘Harsh Three Year Ban’, Says Brother Kamran.

“Gautam and I are good friends because we have played a lot in ‘A’ cricket. We meet regularly, have food together,” the Peshawar Zalmi wicket-keeper batsman added. Akmal also spoke about his altercation with Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma that took place during Pakistan’s tour of India in 2012.

“It was all due to me not understanding what he said. The same with Ishant at Bangalore. You know me I don’t say much on the field. Both Gautam and Ishant are very good boys. We respect them and they respect us. What happens on the field, stays there,” he said. Umar Akmal Banned for Three Years Over Corruption Charges by PCB.

Akmal, who has played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is, last represented Pakistan in 2017. The wicket-keeper batsman recently came in support of his brother Umar Akmal who was handed a three-year suspension by PCB and said the punishment was harsh.