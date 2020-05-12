Gautam Gambhir Picks India’s Bowling Attack for ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Leaves Out Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar

Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: IANS)

The current Indian bowling line-up comprises of some prominent names who have proved their mettle. Thus, the national selection committee will certainly have a hard time while picking India’s bowling line-up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be played in Australia in October. Nevertheless, former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir revealed the Indian bowling line-up which he would prefer in the T20 extravaganza. The southpaw went with four fast bowlers, two spinners and one all-rounder in his line-up which could certainly hog the attention of the national selectors. MS Dhoni Gets Angry: Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir Recall Incidents When Former Indian Captain Lost His Cool.

The cricketer-turned-politician picked the Indian bowling attack while featuring on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected. Many pacers don the blue jersey in recent times and showcased their prowess with the ball. However, Gambhir went with the veteran trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in his team with Navdeep Saini being the fourth quick bowlers. Interestingly, he left out Deepak Chahar who holds the best bowling figures in T20I history i.e. 6/7. He also didn’t consider the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur.

There were not many surprises in the spin department as the two-time World Cup winner picked Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in his team. The two wrist spinners have been cornerstones of India’s limited-overs squad of late and are expected to play a big part in India’s success at the marquee tournament.

For the all-rounder’s role, he only picked Hardik Pandya who was in sensational form in the DY Patil T20 tournament earlier this year. Interestingly, he didn’t go with Ravindra Jadeja who has done a decent job with both bat and ball in the past year.

Gautam Gambhir’s Indian bowling attack for the T20 World 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya.

Well, Gambhir might have reduced the stress of the selection committee. However, the fate of the gala tournament is still under jeopardy owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, there’s has been any announcement about the postponement of the tournament. However, the tournament could only take place if the situation down under will be under control.