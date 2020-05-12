MS Dhoni Gets Angry: Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir Recall Incidents When Former Indian Captain Lost His Cool

Irfan Pathan, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: Instagram/PTI)

He is captain cool. He has the calmest head in the Indian cricket team. But MS Dhoni does get angry at times revealed former national teammate Irfan Pathan. Dhoni is regarded to be one with the coolest personality in the Indian team setup. But there have been instances when captain cool lost his head leading to outbursts both on and off the field. Dhoni, who captained India to two World Cup titles in 2007 and 2011, last played for the national team at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final which India lost by 18 runs against New Zealand and were knocked out of the tournament. MS Dhoni Looks ‘Aged’ As He Plays With Daughter Ziva and Dogs in This New Video Shared by Sakshi.

Pathan, who bid adieu to cricket earlier this year, recently revealed one of those rare episodes when Dhoni lost his cool. The incident was from 2006-07. “During the warm-up, we had a game where the right-handed batsman would bat with the left-handed batsman and vice-versa. After we finished the warm-up, we used to get into our practice. So, during the warm-ups, there were two teams,” Pathan said in Star Sports’ Cricket Connected Show. 'Ye Bewakoof Kisi Aur Ko Banana’: Mohammed Shami Recalls Incident When MS Dhoni Shouted At Him During India’s 2014 Tour of New Zealand.

“Once MS Dhoni was given out which he didn’t think he was. He threw his bat and made a dash to the dressing room and came late for the practice. So, he does get angry,” Pathan revealed while talking about incidents in which captain cool lost his temperament. This is, however, not the first time Dhoni has lost his cool during a match.

Recently, during a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2019, Dhoni marched into the field of play mid-way a game following confusion with a no-ball call. The CSK skipper was also seen giving a mouth full to both the umpires for the alleged wrong decision. He was later fined 50 per cent of his match fees for misconduct.

Meanwhile, another of Dhoni’s national teammate Gautam Gambhir, who played instrumental roles in both the World Cup final wins, also spoke out about incidents Dhoni lost his cool and was over-reacted to an incident. The cricketer-turned-politician, however, defended Dhoni for times when he got angry and said that he is also a human and is bound to get angry.

“People say that they have never seen him lose his cool, but I have on a couple of times. It was during the 2007 World Cup and in other World Cups when we haven’t done well. He’s human and he’s bound to react as well,” Gambhir said on the same show. “It’s absolutely fair enough to do that. Even at CSK, if there’s a misfield or if someone has dropped a catch. Yes, he’s cool, he’s probably much cooler than the rest of the other captains. Much cooler than me for sure!” he added.