Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said he would continue playing in the Indian Premier League until the very end of his career, saying it's been one of his greatest learning experiences. Arriving at the Melbourne airport ahead of the Big Bash League season, Glenn Maxwell discussed the impact of the Indian Premier League on his career, emphasizing that he plans to play until he "can't walk anymore". In the first game of BBL 13, Maxwell will lead the Melbourne Stars in their matchup with the Brisbane Heat in Brisbane. Mitchell Johnson Lashes Out at David Warner Over Farewell Test Series Against Pakistan.

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore. I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been," said Glenn Maxwell to foreign journalist.

Maxwell, who has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side since 2021, also talked up his experience of sharing the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"You're rubbing shoulders with AB and Virat for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for. Hopefully, a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin,” he added.

Ever since he made his IPL debut in 2012 with the Delhi Capitals, Maxwell has been a highly sought-after player in the league due to his ability to use his off-spin bowling and aggressive batting to turn games around. As his tenure with the Delhi and Mumbai Indians were not successful, Maxwell has seen highs and lows in the IPL. Although he excelled for Punjab Kings in 2014, the Australian all-rounder has reached his full potential in the lucrative league with RCB.

After a fierce bidding war, Maxwell was acquired by RCB for a staggering amount of Rs 14.25 crore, and his journey with the team began in the 2021 season. In 15 games during the 2021 league, Maxwell scored a remarkable 513 runs with a strike percentage of 144.10. All in Fun! Babar Azam Almost Stops Ball at Non-Striker's End While Batting During Australia PM XI vs Pakistan Practice Match (Watch Viral Video).

Maxwell was able to continue his good form in the 2023 season, amassing 400 runs in 14 games, including three fifties. The all-rounder's outstanding performance during Australia's winning World Cup 2023 campaign made it not surprising that he was retained for the IPL 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).