Rampant Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns against 10th placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in the match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2, 2023, Tuesday. Before the match between Gujarat and Delhi gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games.

After a triumph against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at their home turf, Gujarat will meet Delhi at their own den, in Ahmedabad. Gujarat after defeating Kolkata look high in confidence after having registered their sixth win of the season with 12 points in bag. After a few losses, the number one IPL side recorded a hattrick of wins to put themselves in contention for the IPL 2023 playoff qualification. With the win against Kolkata, Gujarat only further enhanced their chances of making it to the playoffs for the second successive time.

Delhi, on the other hand, continued their dismal IPL 2023 season as they recorded yet another loss under their belt. The 2023 season seems to be Delhi's worst-ever season as they managed to emerge victorious in just two of the eight games. Their latest defeat came against Sunrisers Hyderabad who handed them their sixth loss of the 2023 IPL campaign. Having endured another loss, Delhi will be looking to make a comeback and pull off a win against Gujarat and inflict an upset over them.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Gujarat and Delhi, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between GT and DC, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Gujarat and Delhi is Gujarat.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between GT and DC (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Gujarat Titans side are the favourites with a 56% winning chance and it is also justified, given their form and performance in the previous matches. The prediction further states that Delhi have got 44% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a one-sided encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be dominated by Gujarat. However, there is also possibility that Delhi may also pull off a win against Gujarat, provided if Delhi put up their best performance.

