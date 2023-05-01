During Mumbai Indians match against Rajasthan Royals, we saw the Rohit Sharma-led unit pull off a spectacular run chase. However, during the match, all eyes were on the dismissal of the Mumbai Indians captain. During the 1000th game of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai chased down 213 after some brutal hattrick of sixes saw them crossing the line with ease. Sandeep Sharma Pulls Off Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

During the match, we saw Rohit Sharma being dismissed for three runs and his dismissal prompted reactions from the social media users. After the match was over, many social media users questioned whether Rohit was out or not and posted videos that show the ball missing the bails, proving that it was Rajasthan Royals’ skipper, Sanju Samson, whose gloves dislodged the bails. Only one angle is available that shows the dismissal and that makes it difficult to tell whether the decision to signal Rohit out was correct but the decision left fans doubting why the umpires did not ask for third umpire’s view.

Though some fans were not happy with the decision, while some images from different angles show the Rajasthan captain’s gloves were distant from the wickets, proving that the ball only dislodged the bails. Yashasvi Jaiswal Out or Not Out? Fans Feel It Was a No Ball As Rajasthan Royals Opener Falls to a Full-Toss During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

'Rohit Sharma Was Not Out'

Rohit Sharma was not out. pic.twitter.com/BnUc4OwwSA — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 30, 2023

'Sanju's Finger Touches Bails From Behind'

Rohit Sharma was not out if you see the replay. Sanju's fingers touched the bails from behind. pic.twitter.com/ygEdzu2nne — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 30, 2023

'Rohit Sharma is Clearly Not Out'

Rohit Sharma is Clearly Not Out pic.twitter.com/VJ6RU2Klwb — Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) April 30, 2023

'Worst Umpiring'

'Sanju Samson's Gloves Were Not Close to The Stumps'

Sanju Samson's gloves were not close to the stumps yesterday during Rohit Sharma's dismissal. pic.twitter.com/JL6C5HMyaG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Other fans responded by saying that Rajasthan opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed his maiden IPL ton, was also signalled not out since it was a waist-high no-ball, and, it was reviewed by the third umpire and given out. As per the ball tracking technology, the ball went above the waist and the stumps, but according to the TV umpire, it was a fair delivery and Jaiswal was given out.

