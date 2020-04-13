Happy Baisakhi 2020 Greetings: Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman Wish Their Fans on Punjabi New Year Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (See Tweets)

VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Baisakhi is one of the most prominent festivals in the northern India which marks the Punjabi New Year festival. Baisakhi 2020 is observed on April 13 and celebrations are underway on many households. On the prestigious occasion, many people of cricket fraternity also took to their official social-media accounts and wished their fans. The likes of VVS Laxman and Harbhajan posted their wishes on Twitter. Along with greeting their fan, these stars also urged the netizens to not forget the sensitivity of the situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and asked them to celebrate the day in their respective homes. Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) Date in 2020: History, Significance, Traditions And Celebrations Associated With Punjabi New Year.

Generally, the occasion is celebrated with great festives and events. However, the global health scare has forced the people to cut short their celebrations. In fact, Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also asked all his lovers and well-wishers from Punjab to stay at home with their loved ones. The 2011-World Cup winner also asked his fans to pray for the well-being of everyone on 11 am. While, VVS Laxman wished that the harvest festival will bring peace and harmony. Let’s have a look.

Harbhajan Singh's Message!!

On this very special occasion of Baisakhi, I request all my fellow brothers &sisters from Punjab 2 please stay at home with ur loved ones..at 11am on 13th April let’s do a prayer to the Almighty for everyone’s well being..together we stand...Waheguru Meher kari 🙏@capt_amarinder — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2020

VVS Laxman Wishes Fans!!

May the harvest festival bring harmony, joy and prosperity. Wishing all a very #HappyBaisakhi, Bihu, Vishu, Poila Baisakh, PanaSankranti and Puthandu. pic.twitter.com/Vfxccp5obE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus scare has also put a pause on cricketing events all around the world. In the past month, many major series and tournaments have been cancelled and it seems like fans will continue to miss the action in the gentleman’s game for quite some more time. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is under dark clouds and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.