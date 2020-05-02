Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing the ‘Prince of Trinidad’ As He Turns 51
Wishes poured-out in numbers as West Indies legend Brian Lara celebrates his 51st birthday. Lara, widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all-time was born on this day in 1969 and went on to become one of the most accomplished batsmen in the history of the game. Many from the cricket fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj SCricket Fraternityingh, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh, also took to Twitter to wish the southpaw on his born day. “A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life,” said Yuvraj talking of West Indies batting giant. Lara bid adieu to international cricket in 2007 post the World Cup. Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Lesser-Known Facts About the Cricketing Genius From West Indies.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revisited a master innings from the Prince of Trinidad from the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Lara’s innings of 111 from 94 deliveries against South Africa helped West Indies reach the semi-finals. “This gem of an innings is a gift for all of us,” ICC captioned the video. This Day, That Year: When Brian Lara Became the First Batsman to Score 400 Runs in a Test Innings.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan and Dhawan also wished the former cricketer. While Bhajji called Lara the “most dashing, dominating, stylish,left-handed batsman that has played the game” Dhawan wrote, “Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons.”

Lara retired from cricket with several cricket records and accolades to his name, which includes the highest individual score in first-class cricket and the highest individual score in a Test innings. His 400 against England during a WI vs ENG 2004 Test match at Antigua that remains to this day the highest individual score in Test cricket. Lara smashed 11,953 runs in 131 Test matches for the West Indies while also scoring 10,405 runs in 299 ODIs.