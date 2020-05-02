Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing the ‘Prince of Trinidad’ As He Turns 51

Cricket Fraternity Wished Brian Lara On His 51st Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Wishes poured-out in numbers as West Indies legend Brian Lara celebrates his 51st birthday. Lara, widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all-time was born on this day in 1969 and went on to become one of the most accomplished batsmen in the history of the game. Many from the cricket fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj SCricket Fraternityingh, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh, also took to Twitter to wish the southpaw on his born day. “A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life,” said Yuvraj talking of West Indies batting giant. Lara bid adieu to international cricket in 2007 post the World Cup. Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Lesser-Known Facts About the Cricketing Genius From West Indies.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revisited a master innings from the Prince of Trinidad from the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Lara’s innings of 111 from 94 deliveries against South Africa helped West Indies reach the semi-finals. “This gem of an innings is a gift for all of us,” ICC captioned the video. This Day, That Year: When Brian Lara Became the First Batsman to Score 400 Runs in a Test Innings.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Friend Brian Lara

Wishing my fellow Taurean ♉ a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/LJSvdbQ6l6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 2, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Brian Lara

A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life, wishing you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday Sir Brian 🥳 🎉 @BrianLara — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 2, 2020

ICC Revisits Lara's Master Knock From 1996 World Cup

It's Brian Lara's birthday, but this gem of an innings is a gift for all of us 😍 From the archives, a classic from the Prince in the 1996 @cricketworldcup. His 111 from 94 balls against South Africa carried West Indies to the semi-final 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YTbPu2jAut — ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Harbhajan and Dhawan also wished the former cricketer. While Bhajji called Lara the “most dashing, dominating, stylish,left-handed batsman that has played the game” Dhawan wrote, “Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons.”

Happy Birthday to the Most Dashin & Dominating Left-Hander

Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad 🇹🇹 A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired 🏏 pic.twitter.com/PqIaX1OWDt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 2, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Wishes Prince of Trinidad

Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara 🙌🏻 Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons 😅🤗 pic.twitter.com/WhVSdsxW6w — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 2, 2020

Lara Kya Mara!!

Lara, Kya Mara - if you relate to this phrase, then your childhood was awesome. Here’s wishing the stylish West Indian legend @BrianLara a very Happy Birthday! 🤩🎂#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/2T3NBh2T3R — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2020

Lara retired from cricket with several cricket records and accolades to his name, which includes the highest individual score in first-class cricket and the highest individual score in a Test innings. His 400 against England during a WI vs ENG 2004 Test match at Antigua that remains to this day the highest individual score in Test cricket. Lara smashed 11,953 runs in 131 Test matches for the West Indies while also scoring 10,405 runs in 299 ODIs.