Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Lesser-Known Facts About the Cricketing Genius From West Indies

Brian Lara (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Brain Lara will celebrate his 51st birthday today (May 2, 2020). Simply known as ‘The Prince’ for his stylish stroke play, Lara is the only player from the West Indies to score more than 10,000 runs in both ODI and Test cricket. He brought a smile on the faces of millions around the world with his game and mere statistics could not judge his impact. So on Lara’s birthday, we take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him. Shahid Afridi Says 'Had No Confidence Bowling to Brian Lara, His Footwork Was Brilliant'.

Born in Santa Cruz, Trinidad and Tobago, Lara was one of the eleven children of Bunty and Pearl Lara. The cricketer made his ODI and Test debuts for West Indies against Pakistan in 1990 and in a career spanning over 17 years established himself as one of the greats the game has ever seen. Lara holds some of the biggest records in cricket and it will be challenging for anyone to surpass them in the times to come.

Lesser-Known Facts About Brian Lara