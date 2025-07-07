The Board of Control for Cricket in India has wished their most successful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a happy birthday. The former Team India skipper, born on July 7, 1981, celebrates his 44th birthday in 2025. MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies in the white-ball formats: T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and the Champions Trophy 2013, all representing the BCCI. MS Dhoni is also one of the most successful wicket-keeper batsmen in the history of the sport. As a captain, MS Dhoni was the one, and to date only captain to lead India national cricket team to a World Cup trophy win since Kapil Devi in 1983. He has also led CSK to five trophies in IPL. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: From Football Goalkeeper to TTE to India’s Greatest Captain of All Time, Celebrating the Legendary Journey of ‘Thala’ on His 44th Birthday.

BCCI Wishes MS Dhoni On His 44th Birthday

Men's T20 World Cup ✅ Men's ODI World Cup ✅ Champions Trophy ✅ Happy birthday to @msdhoni, former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/it442btznm — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2025

