In a video posted on the internet, the former India national cricket team legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen celebrating his 44th birthday. Born on July 7, 1981, MS Dhoni was seen cutting a cake on his birthday, while many other men present in the video were clapping and singing the "Happy Birthday" song for him, among the guests were his tennis coach, and JCA members. The CSK player also fed the cake to the guests (friends) in the room with his own hands. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: From Football Goalkeeper to TTE to India’s Greatest Captain of All Time, Celebrating the Legendary Journey of ‘Thala’ on His 44th Birthday.

MS Dhoni Cuts Cake For 44th Birthday:

MS Dhoni celebrating his 44th Birthday 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/SYVATE9FUG — ` (@WorshipDhoni) July 7, 2025

