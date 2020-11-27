One of India’s finest limited-overs batsmen Suresh Raina turns 34 on Friday (November 27), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan took to social media and extended greetings for the former Indian international. Born in 1986, the left-handed batsman is a complete package in white-ball cricket who guided the Men in Blue to several memorable wins including the 2011 World Cup triumph. Raina is a sweet timer of the ball who could torment the best of bowlers on his day. Suresh Raina Celebrates 34th Birthday With Family!

Making his international debut in 2005, Raina didn’t immediately stamp his authority but became a regular member of the national team after Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid’s retirement. Be it scoring quick runs in the end overs or rescuing team for a top-order collapse; the left-handed batsman rose to all challenges which came his way. Apart from his batting prowess, Raina was a live wire on the field as his ability to chip in with handy overs made him a captain’s delight. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars greeted Raina. Suresh Raina Birthday Special: 101 Against South Africa & Other Staggering Knocks.

Sachin Tendulkar's Greeting!!

Wishing my teammate and friend @ImRaina a very happy birthday. Your enthusiasm on the field has always been infectious. Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/2yUBC4tcva — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 27, 2020

Irfan Pathan's Message!!

Wishing you lots of laughter and solid next few years on the field on your birthday bro @ImRaina #HappyBirthdaySureshRaina pic.twitter.com/XhjrU6vbYg — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 27, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Great Success!!

Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead 👍🏻@ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ogv2YD0XYE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 27, 2020

Jonty Rhodes Hails Favourite Cricketer!!

Happy birthday to 1 of my favorite cricket players @ImRaina I am sure you will continue to make as big an impact off the field, as you did on it #MrIPL — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 27, 2020

Greetings From Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju!!

Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina 💐 I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country! pic.twitter.com/j5p5HgGWEW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2020

BCCI Highlights Feats!!

2011 World Cup-winner 🏆 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 A top-notch fielder 👌 Swashbuckling batsman 💪 Wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 Let's relive his stroke-filled fifty against England 🎥👇https://t.co/MlM0SUqEgt pic.twitter.com/2gIONzbpYr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

CSK's Wishes!!

The 2011 World Cup-winner – who played his last ODI in July 2018 – surprisingly bid farewell to international cricket on Independence Day (August 15) 2020 minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement. With being just 34, however, many fans and experts urged Raina to break his retirement. However, only time could tell if we will see the swashbuckling batsman in the national jersey or not.

