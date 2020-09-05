India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 every year to honour former Indian President and educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on his this day in 1988. The day also honours all the teachers and guides for their constant efforts to shape an individual’s future. Owing to the fact, people are sharing heart-warming messages on social media while thanking their mentors, guides and teachers. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2020, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar and many other members of the cricket fraternity also took to their respective social media pages and paid tribute to their coaches and mentors. Happy Teachers' Day 2020 Wishes and Images Take Over Twitter.

With cricket being such a complex but simple-looking game, the role of a coach becomes even more significant. Along with enhancing the skills of players, coaches also have the onus to make a player mentally strong to deliver under pressure. The likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma are giants in the cricketing world at the moment. Once, however, they also were rookie. Nevertheless, their skills were polished by their coaches, and they evolved into a force to reckon with. Considering the fact, these cricket stars took to social media and wished their coaches. Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 Greeting Cards: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Messages, Instagram Captions.

Virat Kohli Thanks Coach Rajkumar Sharma !!

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks His Three Teachers!!

COVID19 has shut schools, yet teachers have gone online to continue teaching. Always inspiring! Forever grateful to them for shaping us into better human beings and helping us progress.#HappyTeachersDay to all & my 3 special teachers, my father, Achrekar sir & my brother Ajit. pic.twitter.com/qh0RshaAy2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Pays Tribute To Childhood Coach Madan Sharma!!

Rohit Sharma Expresses Gratitude!!

Ajinkya Rahane's Heartfelt Note!!

Everyday I have the quest to learn a little more from my mentors, my game, my teammates, my coaches, my family and everyone around. #HappyTeachersDay to everyone who has ever taught me anything 🙏 Here’s to letting the urge to learn, never die. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 5, 2020

Gautam Gambhir's Message!!

I couldn’t have been where I am without all those who taught me Owe it all to them! #HappyTeachersDay — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2020

Virender Sehwag's Beautiful Message!!

