Teachers' Day 2020 is right here! The day is celebrated on September 5 every year and also coincides with the birthday of second president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday ever since 1962. The day holds a lot of importance for students all around the world. In India, Guru Purnima is traditionally observed as a day to commemorate all teachers and gurus. But September 5 is officially celebrated as celebrated Teacher's Day. On this day, students prepare functions dedicated to the teachers and also buy them gifts. We take this opportunity to thank our teachers for the love and wisdom they pass on to us. While there are different ways to wish your teacher, mentor or guru, who can even be your mom and dad, here are some teachers day wishes, happy teachers’ day images, teachers’ day quotes and teachers’ day GIFs you can use. And if you are still looking, your search ends here. Happy Teacher's Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Messages, Quotes and SMS to Send Wishes to Your Guru.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Wishing Everyone A Happy Teacher’s Day! Thank you, teachers, for all the efforts they have put in to make you a better person in life.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me" ― Happy Teacher’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love, everything, in one person. And that person is you.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: There is nothing more inspirational that a teacher dreaming about being able to give flight to a child's dreams. ― Happy Teacher’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Without you, we would have been lost. Thank you, teacher, for guiding us, inspiring us And making us what we are today.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: “You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well." ― Happy Teacher’s Day

