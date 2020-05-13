Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out At ICC Over Rules in Modern-Day Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar Also Supports (View Tweets)

Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the modern-day cricket rules. The talismanic bowler feels that the current rules of the game are favouring the batsmen more and the ‘equation’ between the bat and the ball needs to be balanced. As per the current rules, two new balls are being used from each end and only four fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle in a white-ball game. As a result, teams are able to breach the 300-mark in ODIs quite often. Even, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also supported Harbhajan’s claim and said that ICC should look at the rules and the pitches too. Sachin Tendulkar Recalls ‘Wonderful Memories’ With Sourav Ganguly After ICC Shares Partnership Records of Former Indian Openers.

The episode started when Sachin asked his former opening partner Sourav Ganguly, how many more runs they would have added in their cabinet with the modern-day rules. When, Harbhajan came across Sachin’s tweet, he wrote: “At least few more thousands runs easily..such a bad rule this is..need few bowlers in @ICC to keep th balance right bitween (between) bat and ball.. and games become more competitive when team scores 260/270 now days everyone scorning 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often.”

Bhajji Wants Change in Rules!!

At least few more thousands runs easily..such a bad rule this is..need few bowlers in @ICC to keep th balance right bitween bat and ball.. and games become more competitive when team scores 260/270 now days everyone scorning 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often https://t.co/7h41xWKVYD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2020

Sachin also agreed with Harbhajan’s idea and asked the apex cricket body to examine not just the rules but also the tracks. “Couldn’t agree with you more Bhajji! Even I feel the rules and surfaces both need to be looked into,” wrote the Master Blaster.

Tendulkar Supports!!

Couldn’t agree with you more Bhajji! Even I feel the rules and surfaces both need to be looked into. https://t.co/QZqJ2sB761 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2020

Earlier, former Indian captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also took at ICC’s latest rules. Responding to Sachin’s tweet, the southpaw wrote: Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs Flexed bicepsSmiling face with smiling eyes.. @ICC @sachin_rt.

Ganguly's Tweet:

Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs 💪😊..@ICC @sachin_rt https://t.co/rJOaQpg3at — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 12, 2020

Well, with so many legends of the game expressing their disagreement over the modern-day rules, ignoring them will not be easy for the apex cricket body. Also, international cricket came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and thus, the officials of the body have a lot of time to contemplate the rules.