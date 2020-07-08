New Delhi, July 8: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had special guests at his Ranchi home on Tuesday as India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya reached Captain Cool's doors to surprise him on his 39th birthday.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the duo left from Baroda on Tuesday itself and are most likely to return on Wednesday.

"It is no secret that Hardik considers Dhoni as not only his mentor, but also his elder brother. He has often spoken about the kind of guidance he has got from Dhoni. Similarly, Krunal also respects him a lot. So, they decided to take a chartered flight to Ranchi today and are likely to return tomorrow after celebrating Dhoni's birthday. It was a surprise planned for the former India skipper," the source pointed.

Social media was flooded with birthday wishes with people from all walks wishing the former India captain on his special day. However, among all this, there was a special wish for Dhoni -- the one from wife Sakshi.

"Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts," said Sakshi while posting several pictures of Dhoni on her Instagram handle.

"Let's celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!" she added.

The couple got married on July 4, 2010. Dhoni became a proud father on February 6, 2015 to Ziva. At the time of her birth, he was in Australia as the captain of Indian team with the 2015 Cricket World Cup only a week to kick off. However, Dhoni decided not to travel back to India and was famously quoted saying that "I am on national duty, other things can wait".

