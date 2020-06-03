Hardik Pandya Picks His All Time IPL XI, Not Rohit Sharma! MS Dhoni Named As Captain

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya is certainly one of the best all-rounders in modern era and his records in all forms of cricket speak volumes of his prowess. The Baroda-born cricketer is a hard-hitting batsman lower down the order and his medium pace bowling is more than handy. Along with the Indian team, the junior Pandya has also been a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians squad and played a vital role in guiding his side to the title three times. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy.

In a recent interview with Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Pandya named his all-time IPL XI and his picks were certainly as interesting as his performances. Starting from the top-order, Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma have been chosen as openers in Pandya’s team. Interestingly, however, Rohit, the most successful IPL captain, hasn’t been chosen as the skipper of the side.

Watch Video:

RCB teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been placed at three and four respectively. CSK star Suresh Raina, who generally bats at number three, will come three down in the all-rounder’s XI. MS Dhoni has been named the captain and wicket-keeper of the team. Unlike others, Pandya has included his name too. However, his stats certainly justify his selection.

Coming to the bowlers, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan will handle the spin department in Pandya’s side. Also, not to forget, the two spin magicians are very well to clear boundary ropes with ease. For the pacers, the 26-year-old went with his teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga who boasts off a sensational record in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya’s all-time IPL XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.