Mumbai, November 5: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated her World Cup victory in a unique style as she got the trophy tattooed on her arms. She also got ‘2025’ and ‘52’ inked, denoting the year of the win and the margin of the victory. As India lifted their maiden ODI World Cup trophy, Kaur became the first female cricketer to lead the Women in Blue to a victory at an ICC tournament as the tournament crowned a new champion in 25 years. The Women in Blue, who landed here on Tuesday evening, are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Maharashtra Cabinet Announces Cash Reward for Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav After India Clinches ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title.

“Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day 1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful," she captioned her Instagram post while sharing a picture of the new tattoo.

Harmanpreet Kaur Flaunts New ICC Women's World Cup Trophy Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmann (@imharmanpreet_kaur)

Kaur was ecstatic after the win, sharing inspirational words for the next generation of players who aspire to reach the top of world cricket and pursue the dream of lifting a World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur Interview

Feeling of being a world champion 🏆 Support of an entire nation 🇮🇳 Power of self-belief 🙌@ImHarmanpreet is 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 ✨ 🎥 In Conversation with #TeamIndia's World Cup-winning captain 👌 - By @mihirlee_58 #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #Champions pic.twitter.com/ojubOBgLGk — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 4, 2025

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the World Cup-winning skipper said, “I was dreaming, when will I wear this blue jersey? So I think this means a lot to me, a young girl who didn’t know about women’s cricket, but still dreams that one day, I want to bring that change in our country.” Haryana State Commission for Women To Nominate Shafali Verma As Its 2026 Ambassador.

“And I think, it all shows that you should never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you. You never think, when will it happen, how will it happen. You only think, this will happen. So, I think, that was my self-belief, that this can be possible. And that exactly happened,” she added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).