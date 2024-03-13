Delhi Capitals suffered a big blow ahead of IPL 2024 as according to reports from Cricbuzz, star England cricketer Harry Brook pulled out of the upcoming season due to personal reasons. Brook recently missed the entire India vs England five-match Test series despite being named in the initial squad for the same reason. Now, he makes it clear that he is yet to be available for playing. The reasons of his long absence from competitive cricket is yet to be disclosed. Harry Brook played his first IPL season in 2023, after he was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whooping 13.25 Crore INR. Despite going for a big chunk, he failed to make a big impact in the season except for a century against KKR. This season Delhi Capitals secured his services in the auction. Ishan Kishan Sweats it Out In Mumbai Indians Nets Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

According to Cricbuzz, this trend of English players withdrawing from commitments citing personal reasons has caused resentment among the IPL franchises. They contend that such unexpected and sudden pullouts disrupt their auction planning. IPL franchises are considering addressing this issue with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Recently Jason Roy and Gus Atkinson, who were members of KKR squad, pulled out. Earlier, Mark Wood also made himself unavailable. "Once players register for the auction, they should honour their commitment. Reneging on it is unprofessional, and the BCCI should address this," voiced a franchise official. RCB to Change Team Name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2024, Actor Rishab Shetty Features in Teaser (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals were prompt in the IPL 2024 auction while securing the services of Harry Brook early. Brook's name came up in the first lot and DC made their intentions clear while bidding for him. Although Brook's stocks went down compared to last year, yet he is one of the most equipped batters against pace and spin and also has multiple gears which would have provided much needed support to the DC middle order which struggled last season. Although they have Tristan Stubbs to back him up, there has been reports that Delhi Capitals are looking at Jake Frase McGurk as his replacement. Although nothing has been confirmed yet.

