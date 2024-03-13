Indian batsman Ishan Kishan will be returning to the cricket field after a 4-month break in the Indian Premier League 2024. Kishan will be playing for the Mumbai Indians and has joined the team's camp ahead of the 17th edition of the cash-rich league. MI uploaded a video for the same on their official 'X' (formerly Twitter) in which the left-handed Indian wicketkeeper-batsman takes on the bowlers in the nets. ‘Darna Mana Hai’, Mumbai Indians Welcome Ishan Kishan Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Ishan Kishan Sweats Out In The Mumbai Indians Nets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)