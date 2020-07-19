Voice of Indian cricket and a prominent cricket commentator around the world, Mr Harsha Bhogle celebrates his 59th birthday on July 19, 2020 (Sunday). A university-level cricketer, Bhogle started commentating at the age of 19 for the All India Radio and has journeyed his way into the top cricket commentating business. Today, he is hailed and loved by a wide audience both in India and outside it with many praising the cricketer anchor cum commentator for his passion and knowledge of the game and also for creating an identity of his own in a space hugely dominated by many great cricketers. Harsha Bhogle Sees Future Commentator in Ravi Ashwin, Says Enjoyed Spinner’s Interaction With Sanjay Manjrekar.

Harsha Bhogle was the first Indian commentator to be invited by the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Radio to commentate on an Australia vs India series in 1992. He also worked for ABC during the 1992 Cricket World Cup and with BBC as part of their commentary team during the 1996 and 1999 cricket World Cup tournaments. As Harsha Bhogle celebrates his 59th birthday, take a look at some of his most popular cricket commentary quotes. Harsha Bhogle Gives a Befitting Reply to Pakistani Journalist Over IPL Spot-Fixing Allegation.

Harsha Bhogle

When Talking About Rajat Bhatia's Excellent Variations of Slow Balls

Describing the Presence of a Multitude of India and Pakistan fans ahead of their 2015 World Cup Match

When Cheteshwar Pujara Was Taking Time to Get Settled in an IPL Game

After Ravindra Jadeja Ran-Out an Opposition Batsman With a Direct Throw

Talking About Rahul Dravid "The Wall" During an India vs England Test Match

After Anil Kumble Scored His Maiden Test Hundred Against England in 2007

Explaining Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni's Partnership During a Cricket Match

When Glenn Maxwell Was Whacked Into the Boundary in Successive Deliveries

Thanking Sachin Tendulkar After the Master Blaster Had Played His Final Test Match

Talking About the Difference Between Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar and the Times in Which They Played

Today, Mr Bhogle works with Star Sports as part of their commentary team during cricket tours in India and is also listed by the BCCI as one their cricket commentators for every series India plays both at home and abroad. IN fact, he is one of India’s biggest names in cricket commentary when the nation tours abroad. He also commentates on the Indian Premier League and does regular video interviews and also writes articles for the popular cricket media Cricbuzz.

