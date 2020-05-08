Harsha Bhogle Gives a Befitting Reply to Pakistani Journalist Over IPL Spot-Fixing Allegation

File image of Harsha Bhogle. (Photo Credits: @bhogleharsha/Twitter)

Harsha Bhogle is one of the best commentators of Indian cricket and is extremely very active on Twitter giving his opinion on most trending topics. Rare are the times when the commentator gets a little annoyed with a netizen and gives him a piece of his mind. Here was one of the rare occasion where Bhogle gave a befitting reply to a Pakistani journalist named Shahid Hashmi who tried to demean the IPL by recalled the spot-fixing allegation while speaking about how Pakistani cricketers are digging their graves by admitting to match-fixing in the past. Former Pakistan Captain Saleem Malik Admits to Spot-Fixing, Says ‘I Am Very Sorry for What I Had Done 19 Years Ago’ (Watch Video).

According to him, these confessions are maligning the image of Pakistani cricket. Hashmi further spoke about Hansie Cronje and IPL spot-fixing allegations and the sealed envelope which lies under the custody of the Supreme Court. Now, tweet Bhogle as reply said that how the reports were based on the chatter by the bookies. Check out the tweet below:

Important to know that names in the envelope had only come up from bookie chatter & could not be deemed conclusive. If made public, people would have drawn their own conclusion which, with many names, could have been wrong. But it had to be part of the submission,hence was sealed https://t.co/TqjtoMscn4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2020

Recently it was Saleem Malik who confessed to match-fixing and even mentioned that he was ready to support the Pakistani Board and the ICC if required. In the video published on YouTube, he apologised to the fans for the act. “I am very sorry for what I had done 19 years ago. I am ready to extend unconditional cooperation to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board in this regard,” Malik said in a video message.