Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan entertained us not only through his iconic characters on the big screens, but also through his engaging hosting skills in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for more than two decades. The megastar is currently hosting the 16th season of the popular quiz-based show, which began on August 12, 2025. Big B has been entertaining viewers with his fun-loving, energetic and engaging hosting skills on KBC from the past 25 years, except for the third season which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. As per a recent report, Big B is set to step down from his hosting duties with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan emerging as the top names to replace him on KBC. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘7 Crore’ Joke Leaves Everyone in Splits; Amitabh Bachchan Reacts Saying ‘Galti Kardi Inko Yahaan Bula Kar’ (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai To Replace Amitabh Bachchan As ‘KBC’ Host?

According to the latest reports, Amitabh Bachchan is set to leave Kaun Banega Crorepati after hosting the popular Sony TV quiz show since 2000. The cinema legend, who is now 82, wants to reduce his workload. Amid this, a research study was conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) and Rediffusion's Red Lab, where Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the top choice to replace Amitabh Bachchan on KBC. The survey was conducted among 768 respondents, which consisted of 408 males and 360 females.

Watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

With 63% votes, Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan was picked as the top choice for the next host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai emerged as the second best choice with 51% votes. Indian cricketing icon MS Dhoni, cricketer commentator Harsha Bhogle and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took the next three spots with 37%, 32% and 15% respectively. Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up on Bachchan Family’s Dining Habits on ‘KBC 16’, Reveals Occupying Chair Facing North for THIS Reason.

Interestingly, 42% of people responded saying, "Amitabh Bachchan should continue till he can." Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Chetan Bhata and Shahi Tharoor were also some of the names chosen by the people. However, there are no official confirmation regarding Amitabh Bachchan quitting as of now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).