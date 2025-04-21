Will Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull be banned from commentating in IPL 2025 matches at the Eden Gardens? The two IPL 2025 commentators voiced their opinions pretty publicly in the controversy surrounding the Eden Gardens pitch and now find themselves in hot waters. The CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal), according to RevSportz, have reportedly written to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), asking them to disallow Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull from IPL 2025 commentary in matches held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR vs Eden Gardens Pitch Curator: All You Need To Know About Controversy Surrounding Sujan Mukherjee and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Earlier in IPL 2025, the Eden Gardens pitch controversy came to the fore when KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) captain Ajinkya Rahane stated that he would want the track to be more spin-friendly, but the curator Sujan Mukherjee turned down the idea. As the Eden Gardens pitch controversy continued, both Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull, part of an online discussion on Cricbuzz, criticised Sujan Mukherjee's stance of not helping KKR by preparing the pitches of their liking on their home ground. Simon Doull had even gone on to suggest that KKR should think about shifting their base from the Eden Gardens to some other stadium. KKR vs Eden Gardens Pitch Curator: All You Need To Know About Controversy Surrounding Sujan Mukherjee and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Watch Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull's Comments on Eden Gardens Pitch Controversy

The report in RevSportz also states that the BCCI have not responded to the letter sent by the CAB. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have had an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign so far, losing four out of seven matches.

